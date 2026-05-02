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One dead, one arrested after shooting incident in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

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A 41-year-old man has been detained after a homicide shooting in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County police posted to X around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, announcing they were responding to the incident at 14000 Sawmill Court. 

At 6:50 p.m., police returned to X to confirm that one adult male was pronounced dead on the scene, and they detained the 41-year-old suspect.

The homicide occurred at approximately 2:25 p.m., police said.

While detectives are investigating, they believe the incident was domestic-related.

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