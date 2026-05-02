One dead, one arrested after shooting incident in Baltimore County

A 41-year-old man has been detained after a homicide shooting in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County police posted to X around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, announcing they were responding to the incident at 14000 Sawmill Court.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are responding to the 14000 block of Sawmill Court, 21131, in reference to a shooting. There is no threat to the community. Please monitor social media for additional updates. #bcopd #baltimorecounty pic.twitter.com/x70VwUyccq — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 2, 2026

At 6:50 p.m., police returned to X to confirm that one adult male was pronounced dead on the scene, and they detained the 41-year-old suspect.

The homicide occurred at approximately 2:25 p.m., police said.

While detectives are investigating, they believe the incident was domestic-related.