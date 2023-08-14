Deadly crash at I-395/I-95 in Baltimore sends one into water
BALTIMORE - A person died after falling over a bridge and into the water following a crash Sunday night on I-395/I-95, according to a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
The spokesman confirmed that a police officer was not involved, despite it initially being reported.
Officials said that while a person got out of a car from one crash, another crash followed and the person fell into the water.
Crews searched and located the body.
The Maryland Transportation Authority says all southbound lanes at I-95 at I-395 are closed.
WJZ has a crew headed to the crew.
We will have updates as they become available.
