Deadly crash at I-395/I-95 in Baltimore sends one into water

Deadly crash at I-395/I-95 sends at least one into water

BALTIMORE - A person died after falling over a bridge and into the water following a crash Sunday night on I-395/I-95, according to a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.

The spokesman confirmed that a police officer was not involved, despite it initially being reported.

Officials said that while a person got out of a car from one crash, another crash followed and the person fell into the water.

Crews searched and located the body.

The Maryland Transportation Authority says all southbound lanes at I-95 at I-395 are closed.

WJZ has a crew headed to the crew.

We will have updates as they become available.