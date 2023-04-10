One dead after car crash in Milford Mill, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — A person was pronounced dead after a car crash in Milford Mill on Sunday, Baltimore County Police said.

Police said they responded to Liberty Road and Courtleigh Drive around 10:40 p.m. on April 9 for a reported vehicle collision.

Investigators with the Baltimore County Police Crash Team determined a 1999 Toyota Camry was traveling west on Liberty Road when it crossed over the center two-way turning lane and into the eastbound lane, striking a 2015 Chrysler 200.

The driver of the Toyota, 70-year-old Moyo Fagbayi, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.

The Baltimore County crash team is still investigating the incident.