On to the playoffs! Baltimore Orioles to play Tampa Bay-Texas winner in ALDS

Birds fans rejoice as Baltimore Orioles win 100 games in a season for first time since 1980

BALTIMORE - Next stop, playoff baseball for the American League East champion Baltimore Orioles.

The O's lost their regular-season finale, 6-1, Sunday against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Now, the Orioles (101-61) turn their focus toward the American League Division Series, a best-of-five series in which they will have home-field advantage.

The Orioles will play the winner of the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, Oct. 7. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has not announced a starter for Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

Game time has not been set, but the ALDS opener in downtown Baltimore is scheduled the same day as a Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert over at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore finished 101-61, tied with the 1971 team for the fourth-most wins in a single season in club history. This is also the Orioles' first 100+ win season since 1980.

"It was the AL Beast again this year, and we knew it," outfielder Austin Hays said. "We had to battle ... but here we are. We did it."

In 2016, the last time the Orioles were in the playoffs, they lost in Toronto, 5-2, in a one-game wild-card game.

In 2014, the Orioles made it to the American League Championship Series before getting swept by the Kansas City Royals, one step away from the World Series.

They last won the World Series in 1983.