Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn gets Baltimore street named in her honor

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn was in Baltimore on Wednesday, where a street in the Baltimore Peninsula was named in her honor.

West Peninsula Drive is now dedicated as Lindsey Vonn Way, commemorating her 20-year partnership with Baltimore-based Under Armour, whose headquarters is nearby.

"This is the only street that's named after me, so thank you so much to everyone for all of the support," Vonn said. "Over 20 years, I have been coming to Baltimore. It's amazing what has been built here through Under Armour."

Lindsey Vonn

Vonn is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time World Cup champion. She also founded an organization dedicated to empowering girls from underserved communities.

Throughout her career, Vonn has become known for her resilience, repeatedly returning to competition following serious injuries.

In 2013, Vonn partially tore her ACL in a training crash. She returned to competition just weeks later but ultimately announced on Jan. 7, 2014, that she would miss the 2014 Winter Olympics after re-injuring her knee.

She returned to the top of the podium in December 2014, winning a women's World Cup downhill race in just her second competition back.

Vonn initially retired from competitive skiing in 2019. But on Nov. 14, 2024, she announced she was returning to the sport following a successful knee replacement surgery that had helped eliminate the pain that contributed to her retirement.

Vonn qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics, but her comeback faced another major setback.

On Jan. 30, 2026, she suffered a frightening crash during a World Cup downhill race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, the final downhill event before the Olympics. She was airlifted off the course after rupturing her ACL but announced she still intended to compete in the Games.

During the Olympics, Vonn suffered another crash in the downhill event and was airlifted to a hospital. She later said her injuries included a complex tibia fracture, along with fractures of the fibular head and tibial plateau.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott praised Vonn as an inspiration to young women and proclaimed Nov. 4 as Lindsey Vonn Day in Baltimore.

"Thank you, Lindsey, for being a guiding light for all of us wearing the most special Baltimore brand, Under Armour, for 20 years," Scott said. "Also for being a guiding light, especially for our young women, showing them how to persevere, showing them what it takes to be the best version of themselves."

Vonn also received a street sign bearing her name.

"This is such an honor," Vonn said. "This will be going in a very special place. Thank you so much, and I hope I will be driving on Lindsey Vonn Way a lot."