Ohio man sentenced for sending pipe bomb to romantic rival in Carroll County

BALTIMORE -- An Ohio man was sentenced to 22 years in prison, after he delivered a pipe bomb to the home of a romantic rival, the U.S. State's Attorney's office said Tuesday.

Previous Coverage: Clayton McCoy Charged In Carroll County Pipe Bomb Case Appears In Ohio Courtroom, Awaiting Transport To Maryland

Clayton McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, was arrested in 2021 and federally charged with transporting an explosive device with intent to injure, and using a destructive device in relation to a crime of violence.

Investigators said McCoy allegedly drove from Ohio to Maryland and left the homemade pipe bomb in a package on the front porch of a Manchester home, because he was upset about unrequited love with the victim's girlfriend.

According to authorities, McCoy told the victim's girlfriend he had feelings for her in early October 2020. She told McCoy she did not feel the same way and that she had a boyfriend, the victim. They agreed to remain friends.

That's when officials say McCoy devised a plan to build and deliver a deadly bomb to the boyfriend's home.

Officials said McCoy delivered the package that held the explosive to the home around 8:30 a.m. Inside the package was a white gift box containing the bomb.

When the man returned home, he took the package to his bedroom to open it in private. As the man opened the box, the bomb detonated, causing injuries to his abdomen, lower extremities, and legs.

The man was hospitalized and required multiple surgeries as a result of his injuries.

In addition to McCoy's prison sentence, he was also ordered to pay $96,378.38 in restitution to account for the victim's financial loss.