14 displaced after 2-alarm electrical fire in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Nine adults, and five children, were displaced after a heavy house fire in Middle River Saturday morning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Officials said that at 5:50 a.m., firefighters responded to the 9800 block of Decatur Road in Middle River for a reported house fire.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire conditions rapidly spreading across multiple town homes.

Approximately eighty fire and EMS personnel responded, bringing the blaze under control at around 6:23 a.m.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by an electrical failure related to the charging of E-bikes.

One resident and firefighter were hospitalized after a 2-alarm residential fire.

The Baltimore County Fire Department also issued a reminder on lithium-ion battery safety after the incident.