Watch CBS News
Crime

Officers find dead body inside vehicle in Southwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police in Southwest Baltimore received a tip that there was a dead body inside a vehicle in Morrell Park on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers followed up on the information and found the body of male inside of a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Griffis Avenue around 7:15 p.m., police said.

The male's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

The vehicle that served as his temporary tomb will be processed for evidence, police said.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the male.

Anyone with information about the deceased male should contact detectives at (410)396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call  Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 11:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.