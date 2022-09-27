Officers find dead body inside vehicle in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police in Southwest Baltimore received a tip that there was a dead body inside a vehicle in Morrell Park on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers followed up on the information and found the body of male inside of a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Griffis Avenue around 7:15 p.m., police said.

The male's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

The vehicle that served as his temporary tomb will be processed for evidence, police said.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the male.

Anyone with information about the deceased male should contact detectives at (410)396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.