Officers engaged in hours-long standoff in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police have been involved in a hours-long standoff in Northwest Baltimore.
Officers said the ongoing barricade situation started around 9 a.m. in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Fallstaff Road near the Fallstaff neighborhood.
Negotiators and SWAT officers are at the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing situation.
