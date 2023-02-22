Watch CBS News
Officers engaged in hours-long standoff in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police have been involved in a hours-long standoff in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers said the ongoing barricade situation started around 9 a.m. in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Fallstaff Road near the Fallstaff neighborhood.

Negotiators and SWAT officers are at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing situation.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 4:40 PM

