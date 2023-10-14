Officer struck, injured by hit-and-run driver while working Baltimore Running Festival

BALTIMORE -- A police officer was injured by a hit-and-run driver while working the 22nd annual Baltimore Running Festival, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The officer was struck by the vehicle near the area of I-395 and West Conway Street around 3 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

That person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They are receiving treatment for those injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities.

The department's Accident Investigation Unit responded to the location and assumed control over this investigation.

The vehicle that struck the officer did not remain at the site of the collision.

Thousands of people flocked to Baltimore to participate in the festival and watch it, transforming the city's streets into a running rodeo.

Running festival participants had the opportunity to run in a variety of races including a marathon, a half-marathon, a 10k or a 5k.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run incident should contact investigators at 410-396-2606.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.