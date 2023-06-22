Off-duty Maryland deputy struck, killed pedestrian with car

BALTIMORE - An off-duty Charles County deputy struck and killed a pedestrian early Thursday, officials said.

Deputies said 57-year-old Gregory Keith Roland was walking in the travel portion of Crain Highway in Waldorf around 4 a.m. when he was struck by the car. Roland died at the scene.

The off-duty officer remained at the scene and called for medical personnel.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office was contacted and deferred the investigation to the Charles County Sheriff's Office Operations Unit. The Maryland State Police are also assisting with the investigation.

"This is an unfortunate incident on many levels and the accident is being investigated," said Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry.

Anyone with information should call 301-609-3251.