City police investigate dirt bike accident injuring 2 people near Morgan State University

Two injured in dirt bike crash near Morgan State University

BALTIMORE-- City Police are investigating a dirt bike accident that injured two people Saturday evening near Morgan State University.

Officers responded to reports of an accident involving two dirt bikes colliding just before 9 p.m.

Police say one driver is a teenager boy and the other is a 24-year-old man.

Baltimore police are on the scene of a dirt bike crash on the Morgan State University campus. Officers are telling people to leave the area and a helicopter is circling @wjz pic.twitter.com/leQVwLCFUx — Caroline Foreback (@CarolineWJZ) October 6, 2024

After arriving officers began rendering CPR to the teen driver. Once medics arrived they continued giving CPR on the teen and then transported both drivers to the hospital.

The teen driver is in stable condition, according to police. The 24-year-old driver remains in the hospital with minor injuries.