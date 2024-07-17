Odenton residents vent concerns over new "Two Rivers" development in their rural community

Odenton residents push back on new development in rural community

BALTIMORE - Residents in Odenton are concerned about a new development they say is disrupting their rural way of life.

For more than a decade, residents have watched the development of "Two Rivers," a master-planned community, behind their properties.

The community is spread across more than 1,400 acres with more than 2,000 homes, including 1,200 single-family homes and 800 homes for people 55 and older.

Community members addressed their issues while developers explained their plans during a meeting on Wednesday at the Crofton Library.

Jim Holman, who lives in the community, says the new development will fracture the quiet rural lifestyle that comes with his family property along Myers Station Road in Odenton.

"Just beautiful country roads, very few houses," Holman said. "Everyone was very friendly and everyone knew each other because most people have lived here all their lives."

Holman said they recently learned more homes were being built closer to their properties.

"Along the right side over here, this is where they want to put the additional 377 houses," Holman said.

Holman says their rural infrastructure can't handle the influx of households and he worries about traffic on the windy country roads.

The developers are building a Two Rivers Elementary School to keep up with the growing population.

Holman fears he will one day be forced to give up his property.

He attended the meeting with the hope that his concerns would be taken seriously.

"It just may get to the point where what was once family land that you hope to pass on to generations after you may no longer be," Holman said. "We may very well be the last generation down here. It makes me sad."