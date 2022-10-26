Ocean City Rosenfeld's forges deal with landlord, expects to remain open

BALTIMORE -- Rosenfeld's Jewish Delicatessen in Ocean City expects to remain open until 2024 despite recently preparing to shutter its doors, according to restaurant staff.

Earlier this year, the popular deli announced that it anticipated leaving its location on the Coastal Highway.

But then an outpouring of emotions and well-wishes from customers compelled the deli's landlord, Steve Carullo, to contact the restaurant on Friday and negotiate a deal, staff said.

The building that houses the deli is slated for demolition. Carullo offered to delay that demolition until at least October 2024, according to restaurant staff.

Carullo also offered to pay for a large portion of the repairs and equipment that the building required, staff said.

The deli was open on Monday but will be closed until Friday so that employees have the opportunity to recover and restock inventory, according to restaurant staff.