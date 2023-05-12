Ocean City increases incentives to attract increasingly rare lifeguards

BALTIMORE -- As we gear up for some summer fun, the lifeguard shortage continues to be a problem. So Ocean City Beach Patrol is putting more on the table in a bid to entice workers to fill its many empty positions.

Ocean City has offered a number of bonuses to entice people to work for their beach patrol over the last couple years. But their most recent tactic: offering overtime pay.

The Beach Patrol's captain told WJZ the issue isn't getting people to sign up, it's getting them to show up for the test.

Captain Butch Arbin said at the most recent exam, 52 applicants had registered, but only 12 showed up, and of that, only seven passed.

As this continues to be a national issue the beach town is offering new incentives to attract people specifically to Ocean City and keep people interested in the job.

The resort city's mayor and city council recently approved overtime pay as well as a $250 bonus if they work past Labor Day. That's on top of a recruitment bonus, sign-on bonus and housing stipend.

"The pond we're all fishing in to get lifeguards, to capture 'em, is getting smaller, and the number of people needing 'em is the same," Captain Arbin said. "So we just have to make sure we have the best bank around."

Applicants who pass the swim test are then put in a surf rescue academy for more testing and licensing before they hit the beach. They are paid hourly for being in the academy.

For those interested, the next swim test in Ocean City is June 3. But remember, you must already know how to swim before taking the test.