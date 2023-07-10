Northern Lights in Maryland: How you can see the night sky glow

BALTIMORE - This week, sky gazers in Maryland, and more than a dozen other states, will see the night sky glow.

A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to be seen in 17 American states. The Northern Lights are the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere.

Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle that's expected to peak in 2024 is making the lights visible in places farther to the south. Three months ago, the light displays were visible in Arizona, marking the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current solar cycle began in 2019.

"The chances of seeing an aurora from Maryland are fairly low, I would say they occur maybe once a decade or so," said Christian Ready, an astronomy professor at Towson University.

WJZ News spoke with experts to share how you can see the light show this week in Maryland.

"Seeing an aurora from Maryland is pretty rare and they only occur during the strongest of storms on the sun, so if the sun is really as active as it appears to be and gets as active as we expect it to, that would be a pretty uncommon occurrence," Ready said.

The uncommon is now a possibility this week as Marylanders will potentially see a unique glow in the sky by way of the Northern Lights.

"You could easily see some green and red, and those typically correspond to the oxygen and nitrogen that's in our atmosphere, which is basically what we're breathing right now, so you're seeing very upper atmospheric air ionized and lit," Ready said.

Professor Ready welcomed WJZ into the brand new planetarium at Towson University to show how the sun emits these unique lights for us to enjoy here on Earth.

"That invisible force field is what's keeping us protected from the sun," Ready said. "When those charged particles overload, our magnetic field, they fall along the magnetic field lines toward the magnetic pulse, they create the aurora that you see here from space."

WJZ Chief Meteorologist Derek Beasley said the best chance to see the Northern Lights may be July 12.

"It looks like the best forecast for the aurora borealis is Wednesday night," Beasley said. "That's when we're expecting continuous drying conditions across the area. We'll be seeing that tonight all the way through Wednesday night."

On Thursday, Beasley said rain chances move back into the area so cloud cover could make it harder to see the glowing sky.

So the big question now is, where's the best spot to see it?

"If you're in Baltimore County, especially in the Northwest, you should check out Soldiers Delight State Park, which has a very nice open sky, relatively dark given location. That's a great place I can recommend. If you're further to the west in Frederick County, there's a lot more open spaces. Even Harford has some very nice open parks."

Professor Ready said these Northern Lights can happen at any time of day or night, so at night time, if you happen to see something interesting in the skies, your best bet is to go outside find a very dark area with the least amount of light pollution.