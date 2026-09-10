Northeast High School football player airlifted to hospital after injury during game at Calvert Hall

A football player from visiting Northeast High School was flown to a hospital after being injured during a freshman/sophomore game against Calvert Hall in Towson on Thursday evening.

Emergency responders were called to the school's football field in the 8100 block of La Salle Road, the Baltimore County Fire Department told our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

The player was airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. No other details about the player's condition or the circumstances of the injury were immediately available.

"The Calvert Hall community expresses its concern and prayers for the student-athlete, his family, and the Northeast community," Calvert Hall spokesperson Danielle Hladky told CBS News Baltimore.

Northeast High School is a public school in Pasadena, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County.