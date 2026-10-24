Police investigate Northeast Baltimore shooting after man wounded Saturday afternoon

Baltimore Police are asking anyone with information to contact them after a man was shot in Northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 3200 block of West Overlea Avenue for reports of a shooting at 1:45 p.m.

When units arrived, they located a 25-year-old man who had been shot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Citizen video showed a busy scene outside of Open Bible Church, as witnesses formed a crowd at the scene, reacting to the shooting alongside first responders.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have not disclosed his condition.

Police are requesting the public to come forward with any information relating to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

Contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup to submit a tip.