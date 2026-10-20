Nor'easter offshore keeps Maryland crisp, cool, and comfortable

An atmospheric 'traffic jam' will keep Maryland in an exceptional fall weather pattern. Sunshine, crisp, and comfortably cool temperatures will continue through the weekend.

Offshore storm keeps Maryland weather bright, crisp, and comfy

A storm system is set to slowly and erratically meander across the northwestern Atlantic through the middle of the workweek.

A large and powerful nor'easter will stay offshore, keeping the worst impacts from rain and wind out over the ocean. High tides along with a gusty breeze will impact communities along the Atlantic Ocean beginning Tuesday, continuing through early Thursday.

Beach erosion is expected Tuesday into Wednesday extending from Assateague Island northward along the Maryland and Delaware beaches through at least Wednesday evening.

While it won't change any impacts, there is a medium chance that this Nor'easter could develop some subtropical characteristics and get upgraded, named by the National Hurricane Center. The next name on the list is Josephine.

Crisp, comfortably cool, breezy and dry weather rule the workweek forecast across the Baltimore area. It will be breezy during the afternoons and early evenings. The windiest weather should stay along the beaches. Some minor coastal flooding is possible along the bay around times of high tide on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. As of Tuesday morning, no coastal flood advisories are in effect for the WJZ Viewing Area, but stay tuned just incase that changes. More significant tidal flooding is expected in Ocean City, which will be closer to the storm.

Temperatures will remain seasonable, with afternoons in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will bottom-out in the 40s to lower 50s early each morning. The nor'easter will be far enough east that skies should remain mostly clear.

Even cooler weather next weekend in Baltimore

As the storm offshore pulls away, a fresh batch of chilly air will settle into Maryland. Details still need to be ironed out, but another widespread frost is possible next Saturday or Sunday morning along with sunny and cool afternoons. Fall color will continue to increase across Maryland.

It may end up being a great weekend to get out and see some color across the Baltimore metro, central, northern and northeastern Maryland.