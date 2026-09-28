Nor'easter eases out of Maryland, warmer weather returns this week

The strong nor'easter that impacted Maryland's weather all weekend is slowly eases out to sea. Look for gradually improving weather conditions Monday afternoon.

Gradually improving weather across Maryland through Tuesday

Pockets of sprinkles and drizzle Monday morning made for a damp morning commute in spots. The overall influence of our weekend nor'easter will continue to ease Monday.

The afternoon hours will feature cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with gradually warming temperatures into the upper 60s to around 70°. While there still could be a few passing sprinkles or pockets of drizzle, more hours of Monday will be dry than wet.

Cloudy skies continue tonight with limited areas of clearing. In areas that do receive any partial clearing, could see some patchy areas of fog develop. Lows dip into the lower 60s.

Tuesday continues to be a transition day with clouds and limited breaks of sunshine. A slight chance of a sprinkle or shower. Highs will top out in the middle 70s.

Summer-like warmth begins Wednesday in Baltimore metro

Summer-like temperatures will begin just as September comes to an end on Wednesday. Wednesday is our weather winner of the workweek with plenty of sunshine and highs near 80°

Even warmer air arrives on Thursday with highs surging into the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels will be increasing throughout the day, but still bearable.

Friday is very warm and noticeably morning muggy with highs in the middle to possibly upper 80s. Factor in muggy air and the feels like temperatures will top out near 90°.

Friday night football looks warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s.

Another weekend ahead with rain chances across Maryland

A slow-moving cold front will bring showers to the state starting Saturday. The best chance will be during the afternoon and evening hours into Saturday night. Highs Saturday will be cooler with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday could be soggy as well with a potential wave of low pressure developing along Saturday's cold front. This could bring a period or two of rain to the area on Sunday, including for the Ravens game against the Titans at M & T Bank Stadium.

It's still early, but check back to the WJZ First Alert Weather forecast for any adjustments as the weekend forecast can still change with it being more than five days away.