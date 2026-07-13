Non-traditional little free libraries are growing in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood

You've probably heard of little free libraries, little boxes along sidewalks offering books to take and trade. Now, more community-led exchanges are popping up, from a trinket library to exchanges for artwork, movies, and handwritten notes.

Walk around Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood, and you can find at least eight of these community exchanges, with the same concept as little free libraries but with items other than books.

The 3600 block of Elm Avenue, just off The Avenue, is home to Baltimore Trinket Library, full of keychains, buttons, stickers, zines, little works of art, and more. Its creator, Rachel Warren, launched it as the Baltimore Keychain Library in August 2025.

"Folks would leave little trinkets and little toys, and I would use a tiny little drill and glue and just basically just have like a little keychain factory in my house," Warren said.

Warren has since expanded it to include more than keychains and has transformed the little library, adding a shelf, little boxes to separate items, and a door.

It's bright pink and hard to miss, decorated with black cockroaches painted on the sides.

"I landed on wanting it to be like an homage to John Waters with the cockroach, like her dress from Hairspray," Warren said. "I just love him so much. I've loved him so much my whole life."

Warren has lived in Hampden for years with her family and decided to bring a non-traditional little library to the neighborhood after stumbling upon an artist on TikTok who created a keychain library in Portland, Oregon.

"I just thought that was just such a cool, both organic and creative way to meet people and to sort of have those like little moments of just like interacting with people," Warren said.

When she first put it up, she said she had no idea how people would react. Would they be into it? Would anyone add anything, or would they think, "This is the dumbest thing I've ever seen?" Warren said.

Now she has an answer. She said people love it, and it shows in how they take care of it.

Neighbors have told her, "I really just like love it, it's a part of my routine, or I look forward to it," she said.

The Note Nest

Just around the corner, at 832 Powers Street, you'll find The Note Nest, which supplies greeting cards and notes.

The Note Nest creator Vanessa Harnik frequents traditional little free libraries and was inspired to create something special of her own.

"I adore them, and I thought to myself, you know, wouldn't it be cool to have like a community exchange, like a little free library for greeting cards," Harnik said.

Her husband drew up a design, her 15-year-old niece created the logo, they brainstormed the name and Open Works, the nonprofit maker space—helped with the build.

In January 2026, The Note Nest was hatched.

Harnick initially supported it all with a full stock of sample cards from Notes & Queries, the wholesale greeting card distribution company she and her father own. The company distributes from over 24 small and large European and British publishers and introduces thousands of products to independent retailers across the country, she said.

"I think the best cards actually are thinking of you cards, the ones that say I just thought of you, so I needed to be able to reach out and that's not via a text," Harnick said. "Those are the ones that are most meaningful and those are the ones actually that I see the most of here in the note nest for other people."

You can find cards for all occasions, from birthdays to holidays and now people even leave cards and notes for others to find and keep.

Harnik read from one letter left in The Note Nest, "It's a lovely thing to have a thought and know that I can share it. Thank you for the reminder that we all have something to say."

The Note Nest has a second location outside Open Works, at 1400 Greenmount Avenue.

Harnik is hoping to grow its footprint. She's offering the opportunity for people to sponsor their own note nest, specifically in the Baltimore area.

She has 10 free note nests available and ready to be assembled. If you're interested, you can send her a message on Instagram.

Hampden's non-traditional little libraries

The number of community-driven exchanges in Hampden is growing.

Here's some we found:

Hampden Blockbuster – 3100 block of Chestnut Avenue

It's the new kid on the block. Here you can take a movie and leave a movie at this little red DVD exchange. Its Instagram account just launched in May 2026.

Walk around Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood, and you can find at least eight of these community exchanges, with the same concept as little free libraries but with items other than books. CBS News Baltimore

Little Free Record Library – 800 block of 35th Avenue

Here you can take a vinyl and leave a vinyl. It's been around since at least June 2023.

Little Free Record Library – 800 block of 35th Avenue CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore Trinket Library – 3500 block of Elm Avenue

Right off The Avenue is the Baltimore Trinket Library, full of keychains, stickers, buttons, pins, zines, works of art, and trinkets. It launched as the Baltimore Keychain Library in August 2025.

The Note Nest – 800 block of Powers Street

The Note Nest is a community stationery exchange for cards, notes, and letters. It hatched in January 2026 and has a second location at 1400 Greenmount Avenue.

The 3600 block of Elm Avenue, just off The Avenue, is home to Baltimore Trinket Library, full of keychains, buttons, stickers, zines, little works of art and more. Its creator, Rachel Warren, launched it as the Baltimore Keychain Library in August 2025. CBS News Baltimore

Chloe's Pantry – 3400 block of Keswick Road

This free pet pantry offers free pet food, treats and supplies for dogs, cats and other small animals. It's first-come, first-served, so take what you need. It also accepts donations.

Chloe's Pantry – 3400 block of Keswick Road CBS News Baltimore

Toy Library & Community Treasure Chest - 3000 block Keswick Road

This is a three-in-one stop. You'll find a Toy and game library next to a community treasure chest full of odds and ends and a traditional little free library.

Little Free Gallery – 3400 block of Roland Avenue