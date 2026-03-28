Maryland joins "biggest protest in U.S. history' against Trump policies

Communities across Maryland held "No Kings" protests on Saturday, joining what organizers said was "the biggest protest in U.S. history."

The protests aim to call out the Trump administration for its immigration, economic, and foreign affairs policies amid a nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration and the ongoing Iran war.

Several nationwide "No Kings" protests have been held since President Trump took office, including massive "No Kings Day" protests. Organizers described it as a "nationwide day of defiance," which was held on Mr. Trump's birthday and on the day that an Army parade was held in Washington, D.C. in June 2025.

When asked for comment on the protests, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded, "The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them."

Protests in Maryland

"No Kings" protests took place in Maryland, including Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, and Harford County.

In Aberdeen, neighbors gathered at Festival Park before protesting on Pulaski Highway.

"I feel like we're prisoners in our own America," said Matthew Golz, who attended the protest.

"We're not willing to accept what's currently happening in our country," said Together We Will Harford County President Delane Lewis.

Lewis wanted to remind her neighbors that they are allies in their fight for freedom.

"White people in this country currently hold the power, and it's very important that we speak for those who are being disenfranchised," Lewis said.

Speakers at the event, including Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, said the Trump Administration is attacking their rights.

"They are violating the due process rights of everybody," said Sen. Chris Van Hollen. "We're gathered here to say we, too, will blow the whistle on these illegal operations. Are we going to do that together?"

Taking a stance, together

Protestors called on elected officials to take a stand and protect their rights.

"We have the Republican Congress, and they're supporting this activity and doing absolutely nothing," Golz said.

"We want to make sure that our kids are protected," said Erin Aylward.

Aylward thought it was critical to bring her family.

"To make sure they're aware of the horrific things that are happening," she said.

Congressman Andy Harris responded to the nationwide protests in a statement. He wrote, "It's every American's right to protest, and as long as these organized, left-wing protests remain peaceful, they are within those rights."

Speakers said the fight continues after Saturday's protest. They pointed protesters to organizations taking action each day.

"People are taking their anger and frustration and turning it into positive action," Lewis said. "Whether it's here, whether it's stepping up to run for office, whether it's working for candidates, we're seeing it across the country."