No charges filed in officer-involved fatal crash in Harford County

No charges are to be filed in connection with an officer-involved fatal crash that occurred in June in Harford County.

An investigation into the June 9 crash in Belcamp, Maryland, concluded that the officer involved "did not commit a crime under Maryland law," said a statement issued by Attorney General Anthony G. Brown.

The incident began when Harford County Sheriff's Deputy Allen Jennings attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Tremayne Murphy, who was driving a Buick sedan, the Attorney General's Office said. It happened near the intersection of eastbound U.S. Route 40 and Otter Point Road in Belcamp.

While the vehicle Murphy was driving initially appeared to be slowing down, it instead accelerated and started weaving through traffic, the statement said.

A pursuit began that went on for about 1.5 miles eastbound on Route 40. Eventually, Murphy drove through a red light at the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and Riverside Parkway, colliding with another vehicle, the Attorney General's Office said.

Dashboard camera footage showed that Murphy's vehicle burst into flames immediately upon impact of hitting the other vehicle.

"Deputies on scene attempted to extinguish the fire using portable fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful," the statement said. "Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter. They extinguished the flames and removed Murphy from the vehicle."

When Murphy was pulled from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident, the Attorney General's Office said.

The investigation into the incident began on June 9 and concluded on Sept. 23.