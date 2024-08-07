Nine teens arrested for recent string of robberies in Baltimore City, County

BALTIMORE -- Nine teenagers were arrested in Baltimore County this week, accused of robberies across the county and city.

Baltimore County Police say one group of six teens hit two shopping centers, one in Owings Mills near Mill Run Circle and another in Towson. The suspects were allegedly robbing people at gunpoint.

Investigators say another group of teens robbed a 31-year-old man in Baltimore City before fleeing to Middle River where county officers arrested them.

"It doesn't make me feel safe at all. Why are they out here? And why are they committing the crimes?" said Larrnell Lancaster, who lives in Towson and has resided in the county for more than two decades.

There's been a string of crimes committed by groups of teens in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

On Monday, the six teens were arrested in Towson after several armed robberies near the Giant in Owings Mills and near The Fresh Market. Police say their blue sedan vehicle was found driving the wrong way down Pennsylvania Avenue. All six occupants were arrested.

Among the teens was 18-year-old John'l Antwan Hill from Felton, Pennsylvania, who was charged with 17 different crimes, including armed robbery, various weapons charges and theft. Officers say they found a nine-millimeter semi-automatic handgun in the car, along with various stolen items.

Hill was held without bail after a hearing on Wednesday. He is due back in court at the end of August.

No information was released about the other suspects, who range in age from 14 to 18 years old.

"Their parents are working and trying to provide for their homes and they are just here," Lancaster said. "They have nothing, you know, they have nothing to do."

On Tuesday, five teens allegedly tried to rob a 31-year-old man in Baltimore City before fleeing to the county. Police say the teens were unarmed but still assaulted the victim and stole his phone, watch and shoes. Police found three teens in their vehicle in Middle River and took them into custody.

While many residents say they still feel safe, Lancaster says the area has changed and it will take a full community effort to reduce teen crime.

"We really need a lot of help here," Lancaster said." The political figures will have to be the ones to try to put things in motion but as a community, we have to contribute as well."