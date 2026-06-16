Nice weather Tuesday, Maryland heat and storm chances increase

Sunny, warm, and comfortable humidity will be around all of Tuesday. Humidity increases Wednesday and so will the chance of showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday.

Humid Wednesday, wind and strong storms possible Thursday

After nearly perfect weather Tuesday and Tuesday evening, the humidity will creep up Tuesday night into Wednesday. Expect some additional clouds along with the chance of a few isolated showers or thundershowers Wednesday. The possibility of a shower or thunderstorm exists for almost all of Wednesday, but most of the hours will be rain-free.

Wednesday will be warmer and more humidity with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Thursday remains a possible First Alert Weather Day for the chance of afternoon isolated strong to severe storms. Thursday will start with clouds and a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. These morning and midday clouds and showers may limit the number of afternoon strong thunderstorms that develop. We'll continue to monitor the situation, but the severe weather threat looks to remain isolated rather than widespread at this moment.

Any thunderstorm threat on Thursday looks to end by early evening at the latest.

Thursday also will be hot and windy with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. These winds are outside of thunderstorms. Winds within thunderstorms could be locally stronger.

AFRAM starts with showers, before weather turns nice

Juneteenth and the first day of AFRAM may start with a round of showers and a few thunderstorms possible, especially during the morning and midday hours. Skies will likely clear later Friday providing us a nice Friday evening.

The weather Saturday and Sunday looks spectacular with plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s with lower humidity. Not only do we celebrate AFRAM this weekend, but it's also Father's Day weekend and summer begins on Sunday morning.

While the weekend does look mainly dry, we'll need to watch out for the chance of rain late Sunday or Sunday night into Monday.