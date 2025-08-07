Nice weather expected Friday into the weekend across Maryland

There will be a small chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon across parts of Maryland. These will be the quick, light pop-up variety and shouldn't cause any major issues. Most areas will stay dry, but don't be surprised if a sprinkle briefly interrupts your afternoon.

Clouds will continue tonight and tomorrow, thanks to an upper-level disturbance lingering overhead and a persistent flow off the water. That onshore breeze will help keep things a bit cooler and will also support some low cloud development overnight into Friday morning, and again Friday night.

Heading into the weekend, things are looking up. That upper-level system moves out Friday night, and high pressure starts to build in — setting us up for a stretch of quieter, more comfortable weather. You'll notice the humidity dropping, especially Saturday into Sunday, with overnight lows dipping into the 60s — and even some upper 50s in parts of western Maryland. There may be a little fog early Saturday morning, but beyond that, it's shaping up to be a really nice couple of days.

We're also keeping an eye on a system well offshore, but it won't have any direct impact on our weather here in Maryland. At most, some breezy conditions could linger near the Bay, along with the possibility of minor coastal flooding in the typical spots during high tide.

By Sunday, high pressure settles in overhead, which means we'll stay dry with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. That stretch of sunshine and low humidity continues through the end of the weekend. Make some plans to be outside.

Next week brings a return to that classic August feel — hotter, stickier, and more unsettled. Temperatures begin to rise again Monday, with highs near 90 and mid 90s possible by Tuesday and beyond. It'll feel even hotter once you factor in the humidity, with heat indices possibly nearing 100° during the middle of the week.

Storm chances will stay low on Monday, mainly in the western part of the state. But by midweek, a cold front will approach, and that could help spark a few more widespread afternoon storms.

We'll keep tracking it for you. In the meantime, enjoy the upcoming weekend — it's shaping up to as nice as last weekend.