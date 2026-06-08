Nice weather across Maryland, hot and stormy stretch ahead

A nice stretch of weather is on the way through Tuesday with comfortable temperatures and lower humidity.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Thursday and Friday as possible First Alert Weather Days for the combination of intense heat and humidity along with the threat of heavy afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Beautiful weather across Maryland Monday and Tuesday

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Monday with a refreshing breeze out of the east-northeast at 10 to 20 mph. Patchy clouds will obscure the sun from time to time, especially this morning, with mostly sunny skies in the forecast this afternoon.

High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70s. If you're headed to the O's game this evening, look for mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the middle 70s for first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Temperatures should stay in the lower 70s through the late innings of the game with a mostly clear sky.

Monday night will be the last great night for sleeping weather with mainly clear skies and low temperatures in the 50s.

Tuesday will feature sunshine with thickening clouds. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels during Tuesday will stay comfortable. There is the slight chance of a passing sprinkle or shower Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday night will turn more muggy with a mostly cloudy. A few late showers are possible late Tuesday night or into early Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 60s.

Hot and muggy weather beginning Wednesday in Maryland

Heat will become another big story as we move into the middle and second half of the week.

High temperatures on Wednesday climb into the upper 80s with very uncomfortable levels of humidity arriving. It will feel tropical by Wednesday afternoon. A few places may reach the 90° mark.

The hottest days of this upcoming stretch will be Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90s, but unlike previous heat this season, we're expecting plenty of humidity. This means heat index values will likely climb into the 100° to 105° range both afternoons. This means some schools that are still in session may dismiss early due to the impending combination of high heat and humidity.

Scattered storms, some heavy in Baltimore metro mid to late week

A warm front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday. Wednesday's rainfall could happen at anytime, so you'll want to have an umbrella all day.

While it doesn't appear like a washout, scattered to numerous showers and storms are possible both in the morning and midday hours as well as in the late afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms could have gusty winds, downpours, thunder, and lightning.

Thursday and Friday the thunderstorms will come primarily during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms have the potential to be more widespread and powerful due to the building heat and humidity. Pockets of damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and intense lightning will be possible. These storms will be of the hit or miss variety, but will form in clusters, so there's a decent shot most neighborhoods should get at least one or two storms during this time.

Please stay weather aware and know that there may be active severe weather watches and warnings during this time.

Nice and seasonably warm weekend coming to Baltimore

After storms Friday evening and night push to our south, that should be enough to have a cold front begin to clear us out on Saturday. Look for decreasing amounts of humidity along with partly sunny and seasonably hot weather. Highs will top out around 90°.

The cold front to our south will slowly work north on Sunday bringing a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms with it. Right now it appears most of this rain should stay to our south and west, but we'll continue to watch trends. Highs on Sunday afternoon should reach the upper 80s with a nice mix of sun and clouds.