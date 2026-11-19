Gorgeous weather will continue through Saturday with dry conditions and comfortable temperatures.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is tracking a coastal storm Sunday into Monday. The exact track of this coastal storm will determine whether the area gets heavy rain or just brushed by some light rain.

This kicks off a more impactful period of weather that will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Beautiful weather in Baltimore metro through Saturday

Plan on plenty of sunshine, with afternoon temperatures peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday afternoon. The breeze remains light, with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

Friday will be similar with a chilly morning followed by an afternoon with temperatures returning to the lower 70s.

Saturday is our WJZ First Alert Weather Team pick of the weekend. There will be beautiful weather with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. The forecast remains dry on Saturday, with afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

Coastal storm develops Sunday into Monday, potential for rain

A chance of rain will increase Sunday. The exact track and timing of this coastal storm is still a bit uncertain. Local impacts depend on the track of the coastal storm to our south. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates to Sunday's forecast. Confidence in the forecast will increase over the next couple days.

This would mean the possibility of possible Alert Day(s) Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned.

Colder air will blast into Maryland on Tuesday and last through the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The weather pattern is also looking stormier than normal through Thanksgiving weekend.