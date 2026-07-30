Nice finish to July for Maryland, sticky and stormy start to August

Maryland is in the middle of a winning stretch of outdoor weather. This nice weather will continue through Saturday with temperatures climbing toward 90, but humidity levels staying bearable.

Warming trend, but still quiet summer weather across Maryland

Thursday's forecast is a beauty for the Baltimore metro. Expect sunshine this morning to mix with fair weather clouds midday through the afternoon. The sky may turn mostly cloudy from time to time, but no rain is expected.

A refreshing northwest wind will provide us comfort all day today. High temperatures will top out in the middle 80s, which is slightly below the average high of 88° for this time of year. Humidity levels will stay in the moderate range, which means we'll stay in our comfort zone right through Saturday.

Friday and Saturday will feature hotter afternoon temperatures, but manageable levels of humidity. Highs both days will get close to 90°. The weather looks dry through Saturday evening, so go ahead and make your outdoor plans. Friday features more sunshine than Saturday, but both days should remain rain-free.

Scattered storms may impact this Baltimore metro this weekend

The summer warmth continues Sunday, but there will be a noticeable increase in humidity. The higher humidity combined with a few weak weather disturbances crossing through the area will lead to scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. With the tropical humidity in place, any storm could produce brief but torrential downpours. Widespread severe weather is not likely.

More scattered showers and heavy, gusty thunderstorms are possible Monday through Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The days with the best chance to get wet are Monday and Wednesday.

Late next week the weather looks to slowly dry out, but temperatures and humidity will be on the rise as another round of summer heat and steam could be on the way.