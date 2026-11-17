Expect frosty and chilly mornings through the rest of the workweek, but the afternoons will turn delightful with highs in the 60s.

Frosty mornings, but then fabulous weather across Baltimore metro

Many neighborhoods woke-up to temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday morning. The widespread frost and freeze conditions will continue to ease with the help of abundant sunshine.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will top out around 60°. With less of a breeze, the sunny side of the street feels even better today than Monday.

More frosty to chilly mornings will continue Wednesday and even Thursday in spots. The afternoons will feature a big temperature turnnaround with highs well into the 60s. Friday afternoon's temperatures may even approach 70° in spots.

Saturday is pick of the weekend, rain possible Sunday

Saturday is our WJZ First Alert Weather Team pick of the weekend. Expect beautiful weather with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Highs will top out in the middle 60s. The forecast also remains dry through Saturday.

A chance of rain will start to increase on Sunday, ahead of the next cool-down. Right now computer models still disagree with how long the rain lasts and how much rain we may receive Sunday. This all depends on the track of a coastal storm to our south. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates to Sunday's forecast as information on the storm and its impacts becomes more clear.