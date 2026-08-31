New video shows what led to police shooting of woman in Severn, Maryland

Newly released body camera video shows what led up to a police shooting in May in Anne Arundel County.

Police said 28-year-old Jasmine Cooper crashed her car before taking a family member's vehicle on May 7 and driving to Pioneer Drive in Severn, Maryland.

According to police, Cooper then drove toward officers, striking one officer, two patrol vehicles and another vehicle.

Two officers fired their weapons, striking Cooper in the shoulder as she accelerated toward them.

Cooper was taken into custody after she crashed into another vehicle and attempted to get into another occupied vehicle, police said.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before being charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, multiple counts of reckless endangerment, first- and second-degree assault and related offenses.

The injured officer was treated and released from a hospital.

The officers who fired their weapons were identified as Cpl. L. Hylton, an eight-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, and Officer N. Watson, who has been with the department for one year. Both officers are assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.