Anne Arundel County police shoot carjacking suspect after officer struck by car

A woman was shot by Anne Arundel County police after they said she struck an officer with a carjacked car in Severn Thursday night.

Officers were called to the reported carjacking near North Crain Highway around 9 p.m. They found the car about 30 minutes later on Pioneer Drive with the suspect still inside.

When police attempted to stop the car, they said the suspect, a woman, hit an officer with the car. That officer and another officer both fired shots at the woman, hitting her in the shoulder, police said.

The woman kept driving until she crashed, then got out and attempted to run from the scene, police said.

Officers eventually arrested the woman, and she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The officer who was struck by the car was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries and has since been released, police said.

There have been four carjackings reported in the county this year, according to data from the police department. In 2025, the county recorded a total of 15 carjacking cases.

According to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID), Anne Arundel County police have been involved in three shootings since 2021, including the 2022 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Dyonta Quarles Jr., who was accused of punching and biting officers during an attempted arrest. The Attorney General's Office declined to prosecute the involved officer.