New Video: Baltimore Police seek to identify 'persons of interest' in Morgan State shooting

By Jessica Albert

/ CBS Baltimore

Police continue to search for a suspect in the Morgan State University shooting
Police continue to search for a suspect in the Morgan State University shooting 02:58

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public new video footage in the hopes of identifying suspects who may be connected to an on-campus shooting at Morgan State University.

The shooting that erupted on the campus of Morgan State University on Tuesday injured five people. Four of them are students at the university. Police do not believe that they were the intended targets of the gunfire and that the targeted individual left the shooting site unscathed.

"One individual was a target of two individuals that had weapons," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters during a press conference following the shooting. "We don't believe that individual was hit."

Morgan State University Shooting News Conference 17:04

Students had to shelter in place on campus for nearly three hours after the shooting.

Now, investigators say they are looking for the four people in the video because they are "persons of interest."

WJZ spoke to students who expressed that they were concerned that the people at the center of the investigation were still out there.

The video shows four people walking on campus. Then, the video shows three people headed in the other direction.

WJZ's Jessica Albert showed the video to students on campus who had yet to see it.

"I do wonder whether this was planned or something," a student named Cairo said.  

Police suspect that two groups of people were involved in the shooting.

A third person pulled out a weapon, too, Worley said.

"We don't know how many of those were fired because relatively all the ballistics was the same, and we have to do a deeper dive with our ATF partners," he said.  

After the shooting, Morgan State University officials announced that the activities surrounding Homecoming 2023 would be canceled or postponed. Also, the university's classes have been canceled for the weekend.

"It's one of those things where you don't think it will happen to you since you see it happen a lot in the news, but when it happens, it just doesn't feel real," Cairo said.  

First published on October 5, 2023 / 8:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

