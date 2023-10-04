Morgan State mass shooting: Students, parents on edge by homecoming week gun violence

BALTIMORE -- Morgan State University students, their parents, as well as the neighborhoods surrounding campus, are still on edge over Tuesday's mass shooting.

Several Morgan State alumni WJZ met Wednesday said they're looking to be that shoulder for students to lean on.

But, one student hopes this incident helps do something to improve security, especially during the university's homecoming celebrations.

Moments before the shooting unfolded, Gregory Burton was in the running at the Mister and Miss Morgan University Coronation.

As soon as he heard there was a shooting, he wanted to get off campus as soon as possible.

"I was more so in a fight/flight situation," Burton said. "I would rather deal with emotions later and try to get somewhere safe. I was just trying to take off my suit and get into something comfortable so I could run faster."

The impact of Tuesday night rippled through the community off-campus Wednesday. At Northwood Commons shopping center nearby, business owners are shocked by what happened -- especially if they're alumni.

Quintin Lathan, a 2004 Morgan State grad, and his wife Megan staff their beauty supply store mostly with Morgan State students.

"A lot of them called out, due to the fact they're mourning, they're confused, trying to get some resources," Lathan said. "The school's providing resources for them to help them through this time."

Lathan said the wider Morgan State community already is working to help each other through this dark moment.

"Communication is going to be key in moving forward, in making sure the entire community is safe," he said.

Another alum looking to help is 1973 Morgan State grad Rhonda Foreman. She came to campus Wednesday for the sole purpose of checking in with students to see how they're doing.

"We want to be here to let everybody know we're not afraid. We have no fear. We are here to lift up Morgan...that's what we're here for," she said.

Burton's grateful, but he hopes the university ramps up security in the future. As a junior, every single one of his homecoming weeks has been marred by gun violence.

"I just feel like if it's a pattern going on every time it's homecoming. I feel like we need to step up the security and the safety for everybody else," Burton said.

For students in need of assistance, the University Counseling Center is available by calling 443-885-3130.

Additional support is available through UWill Counseling Services, which is an online 24-7 counseling support service.

The Division of Student Affairs also has an onsite case worker available who can be reached at 443-885-3527.