New variant, uptick in cases cause doctors to urge mask use among vulnerable populations

BALTIMORE – A new COVID variant has been detected in the U.S. amid a rise in cases and hospitalizations.

The BA.2.86 variant is now in at least three states.

This late summer uptick in cases is not as severe as previous surges or the pandemic's Omicron peak in late 2021/early 2022. But, infectious disease doctors say now is a good time for certain groups to take precautions.

"People who are at higher risk, older people, people with underlying chronic medical conditions, those who are immune compromised and persons who are pregnant, they should at the present time dust off those masks," Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University said.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, the state's COVID hospitalizations are the highest since April, but still significantly lower than previous peaks.

New COVID boosters are expected to be available in the coming weeks once the FDA signs off and the CDC sets eligibility guidelines. The annual flu show is available now and best taken in October. Both can be administered at the same time.

Some school districts across the country are already closing certain schools experiencing outbreaks.

WJZ reached out to several Maryland school systems. It does not seem like any local district has a case threshold to close schools or transition to online instruction.

A spokesperson for Baltimore City Schools said the district is working with health experts, monitoring cases, and "exploring ways to provide synchronous and asynchronous learning for our students if we have to send them home."

A Howard County Public Schools spokesperson said the district will continue to make personal protective equipment available in schools and will work with the local health department on guidance if cases become elevated.