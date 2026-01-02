Two new speed cameras installed in Baltimore City to increase safety in school zones

Two new speeding cameras are set to be implemented starting on Monday, January 5, in Baltimore City, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

The cameras will be installed at the following locations beginning on or about Monday, January 5, 2026:

1000-1300 blocks of Argonne Drive – Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School, Lois T. Murray Elementary School

1000-1100 blocks of Harford Avenue – Johnston Square Elementary School

The new locations were installed to increase traffic safety in school zones and city communities, per DOT.

In Baltimore City, school zone cameras operate Monday through Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Speed cameras can be portable or fixed, and detect vehicles traveling 12 mph over the posted speed limit.

How much will fines be?

According to DOT, the speed camera fine structure includes:

12 to 15 mph over the posted speed limit – $40 fine

16 to 19 mph over the posted speed limit – $70 fine

20 to 29 mph over the posted speed limit – $120 fine

30 to 39 mph over the posted speed limit – $230 fine

40+ mph over the posted speed limit – $425 fine

New vehicle height monitoring system

In addition, DOT announced that a new 24-hour commercial vehicle height monitoring enforcement location would be implemented starting on Monday.

The system is structured to help reduce traffic congestion and damage to streets, homes, and other infrastructure by commercial vehicles that unlawfully drive along restricted highways.

Any truck over 12.5 feet high driving in a restricted location will be detected by the camera system, and photos and video of the registration identification of the vehicle's cab will be captured.

According to DOT, the fine for a Commercial Vehicle Height Monitoring System violation is:

First Offense – Warning

Second Offense – $125.00

Third or Subsequent Offenses – $250.00 each

The monitoring system will be installed at the 2600 block of Federal Street, Baltimore, MD 21213.

In 2024, MTA officials reported trucks unlawfully carrying hazardous chemicals through Baltimore tunnels.

According to a truck driver interviewed by WJZ's Mike Hellgren, the reasoning was due to detours caused by the collapse of the Key Bridge.