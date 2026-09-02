New rabies cases identified in Anne Arundel County

Two new rabies cases have been identified in Anne Arundel County, one in a raccoon and the other in a bat.

The raccoon was discovered near West Pasadena Road near Drexel Drive in Millersville, while the bat was found at a business on State Circle in Annapolis, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health said in a statement.

Health officials are seeking to find anyone who might have come into contact with either of the animals.

If anyone might have interacted with the animals, or if pet owners think their pets might have had contact, they should reach out to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 during business hours, or at 410-222-7095 outside of business hours.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal. This commonly involves raccoons, bats, groundhogs, cats, fox, of skunks. The illness can also spread when an infected animal's saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or animal.

"Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the infected animal. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible, the Department of Health said.