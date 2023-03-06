Next phase of new Bay Bridge lane closure system starts this week

BALTIMORE -- The next phase of an automated lane closure system on the Bay Bridge begins this week, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced.

Those traveling east on the westbound span during two-way traffic on the bridge will now see color message signs, larger overhead lane-use signals, horizontal swing gates and illuminated pavement markers.

The new system is designed to make travel safer for not only motorists but workers by automating operations, the MDTA said.

"While we know we will continue to have recurring congestion from traffic volumes exceeding the capacity of the bridge, we're excited to see the safety benefits from the new closure system," said MDTA Executive Director William Pines in a statement. "We expect the additional information provided as part of the new system will help motorists avoid getting into incidents that further exacerbate the Bay Bridge traffic challenge."

The system has been in place for those traveling west on the westbound span since November. Officials said the lane-use control signals and full-color message signs – a first in Maryland – start 2.5 miles before the Bay Bridge on eastbound US 50/301.

The agency reminds travelers that barrels will still be used along with the new gates as they become acclimated to the new system.

For more information on the system, including a video simulation, click here.