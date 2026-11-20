A new music venue in Baltimore is aiming to fill a void in the city's entertainment scene.

The Paramount Baltimore opens Friday night with its first show being R&B group Jodeci on their 35th anniversary tour. The venue space is located across the street from M&T Bank Stadium on Ostend Street.

The space has capacity to accommodate about 4,000 people. Above the venue room, there's a private club for members with special rooms decorated with different themes connected to Baltimore.

"Sometimes, people come to a place and they go, 'I went to this place but I don't really remember where it was,'" said co-manager Bob Goldstein. "We screamed Baltimore all over the place for the people who visit and for the entertainer."

The venue already has a list of entertainers and live shows on its calendar.

Such a venue has not existed in Baltimore in decades

One of the venue's co-managers, Brian Doyle, said it has been common to see performers skip over Baltimore and head to other cities because Baltimore did not have a venue of this size.

"Mid-sized rooms are 4-, 5,000 cap rooms," he said. "So, that never really existed here. That made it easy for mid-cap room plays being out in DC. They would go from DC to Philadelphia, not because they didn't want to come to Baltimore, but it never existed."

"The capacity of this room is something that hasn't existed in Baltimore in my lifetime," said Goldstein. "It was 89 years ago but not now. So, there was a hole. We had to fill it."

How The Paramount got started

Goldstein said this project started with an idea 17 years go. Goldstein said he got a call from the former property owner and then sat down with Brian Doyle to develop this concept.

Doyle said after breaking ground in 2019, the project came to a halt and it took years to get to this point.

He added that he hopes it will be a space entertainers and guests will want to return to.

"This is going to be around forever and everyone is going to play in this room," he said. "I promise you."