New Maryland legislation takes effect in 2023

BALTIMORE — Accompanied by the start of the new year, are several new bills that took effect as of January 1st. Here's some of the major state legislation that took effect on January 1.

Minimum Wage Increase

The state minimum wage increased effective Sunday.

For companies with 15 or more employees, the minimum wage rose from $12.50 to $13.25.

For companies with less than 14 or fewer employees, the minimum wage increased from $12.20 to $12.80

Marijuana Decriminalization

In November, the majority of Maryland voters answered "yes" on Ballot Question 4, which amended the Maryland Constitution to add a new article, authorizing individuals 21 years of age or older to use and possess marijuana.

Taking effect Jan. 1, HB837 also increased the cannabis possession threshold for 'personal use' and 'civil use', to 1.5 ounces, and 2.5 ounces respectively. It also alters the personal and civil penalties for cannabis related offenses.

Lastly, the bill mandates that the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (MMCC) conduct research on how cannabis use patterns, frequency, and dosing impact "general perceptions of cannabis among individuals in specified age groups, pregnant women, and breastfeeding women." It also requires the MMCC conduct research on incidents of impaired driving, arrests, and accidents related to cannabis use.

Insulin Cost Reduction

The Insulin Cost Reduction Act places limits on co-payment and co-insurance amounts for prescription insulin drugs.

According to HB1397, "insurers, nonprofit health service plans, and health maintenance organizations must limit the amount a covered individual is required to pay in co-payments or coinsurance for a covered prescription insulin drug to no more than $30 for a 30–day supply to $30 for a 30-day supply of medicine."

Medicaid Dental Coverage

HB6 mandates that the Maryland Medical Assistance Program provide "dental services, including diagnostic, preventive, restorative, and periodontal services, for adults whose annual household income is at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level.," according to the Maryland General Assembly.

Also known as Medicaid, the program provides assistance to those whose financial status is considered low-income.

Other bills that went into effect include HB824, which sets requirements for the collection and reporting of state eviction data

You can view the full list of legislation effective this year by visiting the Maryland General Assembly website.