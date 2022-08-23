New Harford County center offers resources for teens who are impacted by substance use disorder

There is a new safe space for teens in Harford County

ABERDEEN, Md. -- As the U.S. faces a growing mental health crisis, a new one-of-a-kind resource is open to Harford County teens and their families.

The Clubhouse by Ashley Addiction Treatment provides after school activities for young people who are impacted by, or at risk of, substance use disorder, and a safe space for teens in the county to have fun.

"This is an epidemic, our young people are dying in droves," said Nicole Ross, a peer recovery support specialist. "They don't have any coping skills."

The Clubhouse provides a space for young people to relax and have fun.

"What we are trying to do is truly change the tide here when it comes to substance use disorder," said Laura Dahl, director of the Clubhouse

It's the first center of its kind in the region, and it all comes at no cost.

"The resources are limited -- here in Harford County, in the state of Maryland and nationally," said Dahl. "To find an adolescent treatment is.. its an act of god, honestly"

Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated mental health issues and substance use disorders for young people.

"Kids are getting exposed through the media, through their families, through their peers, so we want to make sure we are focusing on prevention right now," said Jen Aguglia, vice president of outpatient services.

The program also teaches life skills.

"We want to help empower the children. We have programs where we can get them to learn how to budget and start their own business, for example," said Aguglia.

Ross said she wishes she had this resource when she was younger.

"As a person in recovery myself, I can offer my own experience strength and hope to the adolescents," she said.

