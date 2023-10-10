New Conair distribution center to bring jobs to Washington county

BALTIMORE -- The beauty supply company Conair is planning to establish a distribution center in Washington County, Governor Moore announced Tuesday.

The governor's office said the 2.1 million square-foot center is expected to bring 700 jobs to the state over the next ten years.

"It's very exciting to welcome a global company like Conair to Maryland," Moore said. "Our state's distribution and logistics industry continues to thrive as companies aim to reach customers in record time. Conair will see great success with this new facility and our dedicated local workforce."

Conair is a Connecticut based company that manufactures health and beauty products, and kitchen appliances.

"We are looking forward to this partnership, which will allow us to be more responsive to our customers' needs," Senior Vice President of Distribution and Logistics Dan Kochenash said.

The Maryland Department of Commerce is working on approving a $2 million conditional loan through Advantage Maryland to assist with project costs. Washington County plans to provide a $200,000 conditional loan to help Conair complete the project.