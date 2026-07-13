New CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools Dr. Jermaine Dawson outlines 100-day entry plan

New Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Jermaine Dawson addressed how he will work to improve education at the Baltimore Design School on Monday.

Dawson is focused on improving student achievement and strengthening literacy and math instruction.

His 100-day plan has three phases.

"Day 1 through 30, that's when I'll meet with students, families, and community members to hear directly about their experiences and their priorities," Dawson said. "Then we will move into the Discovery Phase, which is the second part of these 30 days, 31 through 60, where we will convene an independent transition team, which will consist of district employees."

Dawson continued: "In the Delivery Phase, in Days 61 to 100, we will begin acting on immediate opportunities for improvement while preparing for our longer-term recommendations and next steps for the strategic plan."

A six-stop listening tour will start later this month, taking Dawson to schools and communities across the city.

Dawson added that the district is preparing to launch a new customer service platform called Onflow, where students, staff, and families can submit questions and share concerns.