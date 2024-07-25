New CDC study shows infant mortality rate increase. A medical expert explains the concerns.

BALTIMORE -- A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that in 2022 the infant mortality rate rose for the first time in 20 years.

The new data released Thursday shows that more than 20,000 babies in the United States died before the age of 1, which was a 3% increase.

What are the factors?

Dr. Scott Krugman, from LifeBridge Health, said that the infant mortality rate starts with the quality of our healthcare system for women.

"The infant mortality rate is an indicator of how well we are doing as a country, from a system standpoint, from how well we are taking care of pregnant women, delivering babies and providing adequate care to babies," Krugman said.

Medical experts say several factors contribute to the alarming increase.

"The first one is congenital malformations, which are at a consistent and stable rate," Krugman said. "The second two are the more modifiable risk factors which are premature births and post neonatal deaths from sudden unexpected infant death which is a combination of 'SIDS,' sudden infant death syndrome."

Supporting women's health

Krugman says a country we have to support women's reproductive health and encourage those doctor visits.

"All women need access to good healthcare during the reproductive ages so they can get things like folic acid to have good family planning so they can have babies when they're ready to have babies."

Experts say infant health is tied strongly to maternal health.

The United States has long struggled with high rates of death among women during pregnancy, childbirth or postpartum compared to other high-income nations.

"We really need to look at our healthcare system and how we are valuing and supporting both women before they are pregnant, while they're pregnant, and after they deliver babies," Krugman said. "And we're actually supporting families when they're having babies and make sure they have the services they need."