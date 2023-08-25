Neighbors In Randallstown Woken Up By Large House Fire

BALTIMORE -- Around 4:00am Friday morning Baltimore County Firefighters were alerted to a house fire on Clifmar Road in the Randallstown neighborhood. By the times crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

WJZ spoke with neighbors who say they were woken up by the flames.

Crews were on scene for hours putting out hot spots.

It's not clear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

A cause is under investigation.

This is a breaking story so stay tuned for updates.