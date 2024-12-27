Nearly 7,500 pounds of sausage from Maryland-based company recalled due to health hazard

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore-based food and meat establishment is recalling 7,485 pounds of raw pork sausage products that were distributed in Maryland, Delaware, and Pennsylvania after they were produced without a federal inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Old World Italian Sausage was recalled on December 20, 2024, after the USDA's FSIS found that the Baltimore-based establishment produced and distributed the sausage products without a federal inspection. U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)

Impero Foods & Meats, Inc., is an Italian wholesale food distributor in East Baltimore.

On December 20, 2024, the FSIS announced a Class 1 recall after finding the company distributed items that were produced in their facility without an inspection grant.

According to the USDA, a Class 1 recall is one in which a health hazard situation is a "reasonable probability" that will cause serious or adverse health consequences or death.

After the FSIS was notified that items may have been produced at the facility without a grant of inspection, they performed "surveillance activities" at one of the retailers. A further investigation confirmed that the products had not been inspected.

Impero's raw Italian pork sausage items were produced between October 3, 2024, and December 19, 2024, and shipped to restaurants and retailers in Maryland, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, according to officials.

The following recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 10827" inside the USDA mark of inspection:

10-lb. white cardboard box cases containing a plastic bag of "Old World Italian Sausage" with "rope" handwritten on the case.

10-lb. white cardboard box cases containing a plastic bag of "Old World Italian Sausage" with "link" handwritten on the case.

There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, per the FSIS on December 20. However, some products were sold at retail deli counters without labels or other identification.

FSIS officials said they are concerned that some products may be sitting in retailers' or restaurants' freezers and refrigerators and is urging businesses who have purchased the products to not serve or sell them.

The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, per the USDA.

If you are concerned about an adverse reaction, contact a healthcare provider.

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.