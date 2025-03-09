Watch CBS News
Benigni's 24 help Navy upset Bucknell 83-77 in Patriot League Tournament semifinals

Austin Benigni had 24 points in fifth-seeded Navy's 83-77 upset over top-seeded Bucknell on Sunday in the Patriot League Tournament.

Navy will play for the championship at second-seeded American on Wednesday.

Benigni also had seven assists for the Midshipmen (15-18). Jordan Pennick scored 15 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Jinwoo Kim shot 4 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Noah Williamson led the way for the Bison (18-15) with 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Achile Spadone added 21 points and three steals for Bucknell. Josh Bascoe also had 16 points and three steals. The Bison broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Kim put up nine points in the first half for Navy, who led 36-33 at halftime. Benigni scored 22 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Navy to a six-point victory.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

