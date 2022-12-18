Watch CBS News
Sports

Navy defeats Washington (MD) 93-54

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Lysander Rehnstrom's 13 points helped Navy defeat Washington (MD) 93-54 on Sunday.

Rehnstrom shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen (7-4). Sean Yoder scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Christian Jones recorded 10 points and was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Kedrick Frink finished with 11 points for the Shoremen (1-6). Jason Zielinski added nine points for Washington (MD).

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on December 18, 2022 / 4:46 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.