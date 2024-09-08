Navy controls Temple from the outset for a 38-11 win

Quarterback Blake Horvath tallied 234 total yards and four touchdowns and Navy beat Temple 38-11 as the two teams commenced American Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Horvath ran for 122 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns and threw for 112 yards and a touchdown. Navy (2-0, 1-0) outgained Temple (0-2, 0-1) by a margin of 409-312 and committed just four penalties.

The Midshipmen's defense recorded the game's first points on a safety when Temple quarterback Forest Brock was tackled in the end zone following a 7-yard loss.

Navy made it 9-0 when Horvath ran it in from the 2 to end an 11-play, 58-yard drive to close the first quarter. On Temple's following drive, Jaxson Campbell intercepted Brock. Then, on the ensuing play, Horvath ran for a 62-yard score to make it 16-0.

Temple proceeded to run eight plays before being forced to punt. And, again, on Navy's first play from scrimmage, running back Alex Tecza ran 65 yards for a score to make it 23-0 with 8:04 before halftime.

Following a 51-3 loss at Oklahoma last week to start its season, Temple recorded its first touchdown of the year when Brock threw a 23-yard touchdown to Dante Wright to reduce the Owls' deficit to 38-11 with 10 minutes left.

Brock threw for 277 yards and two interceptions.