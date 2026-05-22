Nearly 1100 midshipmen graduate from the Naval Academy

The rain didn't stop a day of celebration in Annapolis today, as nearly 1100 graduates at the US Naval Academy marked their commission as officers in the US Navy or Marine Corps.

"It's a great day. It's a culminating event, so super excited and proud of all we've done here," said graduate Mac Haley.

After four years of hard work and dedication, they will now enter their careers- some heading to flight school, others to nuclear power school- all dedicated to making a difference in our nation.

"I see the future of American warfighting dominance, and the future is incredibly bright. But life and leadership are full-contact sports, and the journey of being a learning leader never ends," said one speaker.

Parents we spoke with say they couldn't be prouder.

"[I] couldn't be more proud or enthusiastic about what she's done over the last four years, and just to watch her grow as a person is incredible and grow into a leader," said John Morrison.

His daughter, Avery, says while today is a day of celebration, it's also bittersweet.

"I'll really miss all the people that I've met here. There have been some really great, wonderful people that have just been so compassionate and kind, compassionate about volunteering and serving, and so it's been a really awesome opportunity for that. I think I'll also miss the tradition and the excitement around events like this that happen so frequently," said Avery Morrison.

Another graduate chimed in, reflecting on her experience.

"It's been awesome getting to make the friends that we have, it's pretty cool. I'm happy to be here with all my friends," they said.

And though their journey together came to a collective end today, tomorrow marks a fresh beginning.

"All these guys right behind you, I will miss dearly. We're all going to split ways, so it's great to be here with them today," another graduate said.